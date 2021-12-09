Home>>
A Discovery Tour | Trailer
(Xinhua) 10:38, December 09, 2021
What do the Chinese people have to say about human rights, freedom and democracy in their country? In this Inside China documentary, 3 American experts join Xinhua correspondent Miao Xiaojuan on a discovery tour across the nation in search of answers. Coming soon!
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
