Thursday, December 09, 2021

A Discovery Tour | Trailer

(Xinhua) 10:38, December 09, 2021

 

What do the Chinese people have to say about human rights, freedom and democracy in their country? In this Inside China documentary, 3 American experts join Xinhua correspondent Miao Xiaojuan on a discovery tour across the nation in search of answers. Coming soon! 

