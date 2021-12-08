Home>>
Full Text: Pursuing Common Values of Humanity -- China's Approach to Democracy, Freedom and Human Rights
(Xinhua) 13:19, December 08, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- New China Research (NCR), the think tank of China's Xinhua News Agency, on Tuesday released a report titled "Pursuing Common Values of Humanity -- China's Approach to Democracy, Freedom and Human Rights."
Please see the attachment for the document.
