Chinese defense spokesperson slams U.S. for human rights violations

Xinhua) 09:19, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said that the United States should compensate the families of Syrian victims of an airstrike by the U.S. armed forces and bring those responsible to justice.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks responding to a U.S. airstrike in 2019 that killed civilians, including women and children, in Syria. Following the media disclosure early this month, the U.S. Central Command reportedly said the airstrike was "legitimate."

"Syrian lives also matter," Wu stressed, adding that, through the incident, the U.S. side has shown its arrogance, hypocrisy and double standards on human rights issues.

Wu also described the U.S. move as a "stain and shame" on the history of human rights and urged the United States to cease its interference in the internal affairs of other countries, earnestly respect and protect human rights, and prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

