Enchanting aerial view of snow covered Ningxia
(Xinhua) 09:57, December 09, 2021
Thousands of miles of frozen Northern scenery are visible as snow falls above China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Ningxia is not lacking in beautiful scenery, whether it is soaring Helan mountain, majestic Liupan mountain, or the provincial capital, Yinchuan.
In Shizuishan one can see modern architecture, while Zhongwei city’s is known for its drum tower and traditional styles characterize Ningxia’s Yanchi country. The scenery looks particularly impressive in winter.
