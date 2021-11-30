Practical efforts ensure quality education for students in NW China's remote county

Xinhua) 10:15, November 30, 2021

Though the temperature was below zero degrees Celsius outside in winter, the classrooms inside a primary school in northwest China's Ningxia are as warm as in spring.

The primary school called Jinggou is located in Yanchi County, Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Practical efforts including a well-equipped heating system and nutritious meals have been made to ensure that the school's only five students can receive education in a comfortable environment.

