Yang Yang: Olympics a stage for athletes, not runway for politics

Xinhua) 09:54, December 09, 2021

"The Olympic Games is a stage for the athletes, not a runway for politics," said Yang Yang, China's first-ever winter Olympic champion, in reponse to the U.S. recent announcement that it would not send any officials to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

