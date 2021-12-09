Home>>
Yang Yang: Olympics a stage for athletes, not runway for politics
(Xinhua) 09:54, December 09, 2021
"The Olympic Games is a stage for the athletes, not a runway for politics," said Yang Yang, China's first-ever winter Olympic champion, in reponse to the U.S. recent announcement that it would not send any officials to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China enhances IPR protection for Beijing Winter Olympics
- IOC says Beijing 2022 preparation "very much on track"
- 2022 Winter Olympics will help erase misinterpretation of China, says FIVB honorary life president
- IOC member says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Olympics won't sway China: Politico
- No Australian officials invited to Beijing Winter Olympics: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.