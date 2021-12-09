IOC says Beijing 2022 preparation "very much on track"

Xinhua) 08:49, December 09, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board held a meeting on Tuesday in Swiss time, during which Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the Chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, said that the IOC and the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee have been in constant contact, and everything is very much on track.

Beijing 2022 and the IOC re-emphasized the importance of COVID-19 countermeasures, and the commitment to delivering safe and secure Games will be supported by the imminent publication of the second edition of the Beijing 2022 Playbook.

With less than 60 days to go until the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony, an increasing number of local and international workers are beginning to arrive to support the preparations, while operational readiness exercises continue to be conducted in the lead-up to the Games.

Christophe Dubi, the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director wants to make sure that the operation and delivery teams are ready to face any situation, and Beijing 2022 is truly prepared. The organizers are very thorough and have thought through a number of scenarios, he added.

Over 10 international test events and training activities have taken place at the venues of Beijing 2022, which have received very positive feedback from users, according to the IOC. The testing activities have also provided Beijing 2022 with important learning opportunities, allowing the organizers to continue to make operational improvements and address issues ahead of the Games.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)