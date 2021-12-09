No Australian officials invited to Beijing Winter Olympics: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:40, December 09, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has not invited any Australian government officials to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, and no one would care whether they come or not, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement that Australian officials would not be going to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

China has reiterated many times that the Winter Olympics is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation, Wang said, adding that the Australian politicians's political stunt for selfish gains has no impact whatsoever on the Olympics to be successfully held by Beijing.

"I need to point out that Australia always has excuses to find fault with China, and its attribution of not sending government officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics to the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang is another case in point," he said.

The Australian practice gravely violates the principle of political neutrality enshrined in the Olympic Charter, runs counter to the Olympic motto of "together" and stands on the opposite side of global athletes and sports fans.

"It also fully lays bare the fact that the Australian government has been so blindly following certain country that it even doesn't scruple to confuse right with wrong," Wang said.

China deplores and firmly opposes the act of the Australian side and has lodged stern representations with it, he added.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, said he was extremely proud, happy and hopeful that all athletes of the world will gather together in Beijing.

Not long ago, the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted by consensus the resolution on Olympic Truce for the Beijing Winter Games that is co-sponsored by 173 countries, showcasing the international community's full support to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"The world will see a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics to be successfully held in Beijing as scheduled," Wang said.

