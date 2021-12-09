2022 Winter Olympics will help erase misinterpretation of China, says FIVB honorary life president

Xinhua) 08:45, December 09, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Whether or not government officials of some western countries attend the 2022 Olympic Winter Games would hardly have an impact on the event, said the honorary life president of FIVB, volleyball's world governing body.

Wei Jizhong made the remarks on Wednesday in response to the U.S. recent announcement that it would not send any officials to the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics.

Wei said that the U.S. intended to disrupt and undermine the 2022 Games by doing so, but they would only end up self-defeating.

The international sports community have long been disgusted with politicizing sports as not a single NOC has voiced support of the American government's move, added the 85-year-old.

Wei noted that in recent years, some western politicians and media have maliciously smeared China, confusing many foreign people. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, misunderstanding about China seemed to be deepened in some western countries as international exchanges have been reduced or even suspended.

But, just like what the 2008 Summer Olympics did, the 2022 Winter Games will offer another opportunity to let more westerners know about a real China, said Wei.

"Seeing is believing," he said. "The foreign athletes will tell their friends and fans what they see in China themselves, and then will help erase some misinterpretation of China."

