IOC member says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Olympics won't sway China: Politico
(Xinhua) 08:44, December 09, 2021
WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound has said Washington's so-called "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are "unlikely to make much of an impact."
Pound, former vice-president of the IOC, said he wonders if it can truly be considered a boycott if the United States officials were not invited in the first place.
"How could you boycott something to which you were not invited?" Pound said in a recent interview with the U.S. media outlet Politico.
