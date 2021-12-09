IOC member says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Olympics won't sway China: Politico

Xinhua) 08:44, December 09, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound has said Washington's so-called "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are "unlikely to make much of an impact."

Pound, former vice-president of the IOC, said he wonders if it can truly be considered a boycott if the United States officials were not invited in the first place.

"How could you boycott something to which you were not invited?" Pound said in a recent interview with the U.S. media outlet Politico.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)