Xinjiang skiing athlete ready to fight for championship in 2022 Beijing Olympics

Xinhua) 16:03, December 08, 2021

Torsongan Bullik competes in a men's 10km cross-country skiing competition in Wenquan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2021. Torsongan Bullik is a Xinjiang cross-country skiing athlete. He used to be a cyclist and won several champions. Torsongan Bullik shifted from cycling to cross-country skiing on November 20, 2018. He went for cross-country skiing, because there is a chance to attend the Olympics. There is a huge difference between cycling and cross-country skiing, but the Olympic dream led Xinjiang athlete come over all challenges. He is now well prepared and ready to fight for the championship in 2022 Beijing Olympics. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

