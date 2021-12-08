Politics should not interfere with sports: son of former US President

(People's Daily App) 15:45, December 08, 2021

Christopher Nixon Cox, grandson of former US president Richard Nixon, expressed his hope that the Beijing Winter Olympic Games would be a big COVID-19-free celebration for the world.

He also noted that although there was potential diplomatic tension, the world’s focus should be on the athletes and competitions.

Neil Bush, son of former US President George H. W. Bush, said he was looking forward to the Olympics with or without politicians attending.

Politics should not interfere with sports, he noted, and while the American people could express their values they should not negatively affect the athletes.

“This can bring us to better understanding, and hopefully tear down some walls and barriers of disagreement and concern between the US and China,” Bush said.

Dragomir Cioroslan, a US Olympic Committee official, said, “We should watch athletes and the competitions, listen to them and receive their message of unity, friendship and respect for each other.”

