Chinese Consulate General in Sydney holds online event to celebrate two-month countdown to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (People's Daily Online) - On the occasion of the two-month countdown to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney held an online event on Dec. 3 to celebrate this auspicious moment.
In his address, Consul General Zhou Limin reviewed the entire preparatory process and outlined the "green, inclusive, open and clean" concept of the Beijing Winter Olympics. He pointed out that the Beijing Winter Olympics is not only a spectacular event for athletes from all countries to showcase their sporting abilities, but also a stage for people from all over the world to enhance mutual understanding and friendship. "Together for a Shared Future", the slogan of the Games, conveys the warm wishes of 1.4 billion Chinese and people all around the world to work together and support each other for a better future. Let us be "Together for a Shared Future", join hands under the Olympic banner, and take part in this grand event for a better tomorrow.
