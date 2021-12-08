Australia's success at Beijing Winter Olympics doesn't depend on attendance of its officials: Chinese Embassy

CANBERRA, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Australia's success at the Beijing Winter Olympics depends on the performance of Australian athletes, not on the attendance of Australian officials, and the political posturing by some Australian politicians, said the spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Wednesday.

The remarks came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that Australian officials will not attend the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics .

"According to Olympic rules, dignitaries are invited by their respective National Olympic Committee (NOC) to attend the Olympic Games," said the Chinese Embassy spokesperson in a statement. "It is up to the NOC to decide whether to extend invitations or not."

The Embassy once again urged the Australian side to take practical measures to create favorable conditions for improving bilateral relations. "The Australian side's statement that it will not send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics runs counter to its publicly pronounced expectation to improve China-Australia relations," said the statement.

"We wish the Australian athletes excellent performance at the Winter Olympics and believe they will also witness a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics in China."

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20 and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

