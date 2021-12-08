Home>>
Xinjiang Speaks: At 100, her life is a bouquet of happiness
(Xinhua) 15:20, December 08, 2021
"My life is as good as beautiful flowers." A 100-year-old Uygur woman denounces the so-called "genocide" with her own floral family life story in this episode of Xinjiang Speaks.
