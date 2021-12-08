Muzepper from Xinjiang pursues his musical dream

People's Daily Online) 09:48, December 08, 2021

Muzepper is a musician from Shache county of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Driven by his great passion for music, Muzepper opened an art training center where he can compose and record songs. Together with his friends, Muzepper has participated in various musical competitions and performances.

Muzepper is doing what he likes in life, and is surrounded by people he loves: his beautiful and virtuous mother, kind and versatile father, and his lovely younger sister. His life is so happy and wonderful!

