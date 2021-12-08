Home>>
Muzepper from Xinjiang pursues his musical dream
(People's Daily Online) 09:48, December 08, 2021
Muzepper is a musician from Shache county of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Driven by his great passion for music, Muzepper opened an art training center where he can compose and record songs. Together with his friends, Muzepper has participated in various musical competitions and performances.
Muzepper is doing what he likes in life, and is surrounded by people he loves: his beautiful and virtuous mother, kind and versatile father, and his lovely younger sister. His life is so happy and wonderful!
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang grassroots workers refute "forced labor" slur
- Aksu sweetheart apples: A calling card of China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang ski resort with its beautiful scenery attracts visitors across the country
- Taklamakan Desert covered by ethereal white snow
- Xinjiang officials refute fallacy fabricated by anti-China forces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.