Taklamakan Desert covered by ethereal white snow

(Xinhuanet) 09:19, December 07, 2021

Does it snow in the desert? Even in the supposedly hot and dry Taklamakan desert, it still snows in winter.

After snowfall, the yellow desert sand, covered with an expanse of ethereal white snow, was still visible beneath the snow.

Photos show the snow covered sand dunes next to an icy lake, surrounded by poplars, under a perfect blue sky.

The landscape here looks particularly picturesque after snowfall.

Taklamakan Desert, situated in the Tarim Basin, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is China’s largest desert.

(Photo by Yang Xiaoqian, Liu Chunxiang)

