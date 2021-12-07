Xinjiang cultural heritage inheritors refute "cultural genocide" claims

Xinhua) 08:38, December 07, 2021

A craftswoman checks a piece of mulberry-bark paper in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2020. Mulberry-bark paper making, a craft of over 1,300 years of history, is listed as a Chinese national intangible cultural heritage. The paper boasts a quality of being antiseptic, absorbent and tensile. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of ethnic cultural and art inheritors in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region denounced accusations of "cultural genocide" in the region at a press conference on Monday.

They refuted the fallacies with detailed data, specific regional policies on culture protection and their own experiences.

Gvli Ablim, host of the press conference, said that the regional government has attached great importance to the protection and development of the fine traditional cultures of all ethnic groups, introducing policies and measures to develop the cultural undertakings of ethnic minorities.

To date, Xinjiang has a total of 4,640 representative intangible cultural heritage projects, including 94 national intangible cultural heritage projects. The region now has 112 national intangible cultural heritage inheritors.

Ablajan Nurmaimait is a Yengisar knife maker of some renown in Yengisar County, Kashgar Prefecture, in Xinjiang. The Yengisar knife is a local specialty known for its exquisite shape, beautiful decoration and sharp edge.

"I learned how to make the knife from my father since my childhood. Now, I run a Yengisar knife handicraft cooperative with my wife and sell products through livestreaming online," he said. As more and more tourists come to his village, the craftsman is enjoying burgeoning sales of his handicrafts.

Nulsalik Dawutbek has been making delicate artworks in wood for more than 40 years. The methods of wood carving, a traditional craft for the Kazakh ethnic group, were passed down to him through the generations.

"My dad used to teach me to make wood-carving toys, and now I make funny toys with the kids, who are already familiar with the art of wood carving," he said.

The anti-China forces have distorted facts and maliciously spread the fallacy of "cultural genocide" in the region, said Gvli Ablim, but it is the inheritors of culture and art of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang that have the final say and are the most trustworthy and persuasive witnesses on the topic.

