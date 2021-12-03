Traditional fabric making technique showcases the colors of life in Xinjiang

The traditional craft of making colorful printed fabrics is a representative item of intangible cultural heritage in Yingjisha county, which is located in the southern part of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Photo shows colorful printed cloth products. (Photo/Hu Jiachen)

Kurbanjan Abdurehim, an inheritor of the craft from the Uygur ethnic group, introduced that to make a piece of the colorful printed fabric, the craftsman would first print the colored patterns onto a hand-made white cloth using moulds made of pear wood.

The pigments used to dye the fabric are made from walnut shells, mineral stones and other materials that guarantee the colors of the fabric don’t lose their original luster.

The patterns printed on the fabric are mainly geometric and floral patterns. (Photo/Hu Jiachen)

Nowadays, apart from being used to make curtains and mattresses, the colorful printed fabrics have also been used in the manufacturing of clothing, handbags and other cultural and creative products.

“The colorful printed fabrics are known for their bright colors and a striking color contrast. Though machinery has been widely adopted to produce them, it’s necessary that the handmade craft should be passed down from generation to generation,” said Abdurehim.

The colorful printed fabrics are known for their bright colors and a striking color contrast. (Photo/Hu Jiachen)

In 2008, the colorful printed fabric was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage item. In recent years, Yingjisha county has intensified efforts to develop rural tourism, and to seize the new opportunity, Abdurehim has opened up a workshop in his home.

“I hope that my workshop can display the craft to tourists so that they can recognize the craft and fall in love with it,” said Abdurehim.

The moulds used to print patterns on the cloth are made of pear wood. (Photo/Hu Jiachen)

