Home>>
Xinjiang ski resort with its beautiful scenery attracts visitors across the country
(Xinhua) 14:55, December 07, 2021
The Keketuohai International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has attracted skiing and snowboarding lovers from across the country to enjoy their winter sports activities in the resort.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taklamakan Desert covered by ethereal white snow
- Xinjiang officials refute fallacy fabricated by anti-China forces
- Management, protection improved in Xinjiang's Ganjia Lake forest region
- Xinjiang cultural heritage inheritors refute "cultural genocide" claims
- Xinjiang couple ride horses to Beijing to watch flag-raising ceremony
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.