Aksu sweetheart apples: A calling card of China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 16:28, December 07, 2021
Located in the outback of the Tarim River, an important oasis in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aksu features fertile soil, long days of sunlight and large temperature differences between day and night, the ideal conditions for apple planting.
In recent years, growing the special Aksu sweetheart apple has become one of the pillar industries in Aksu. The sweet apple has become highly sought-after on the Chinese and foreign markets, becoming a calling card of Xinjiang.
