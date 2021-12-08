Home>>
Community canteen offers free meals to elderly in Jiangxi
(Xinhua) 14:39, December 08, 2021
Senior citizens eat lunch at community canteen in Hongxiao Community, Qingyunpu District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province on Dec. 7, 2021. In Nanchang's Hongxiao Community there are many solitary, disabled, or childless elderly who have no family to help them in their old age. As part of a community action designed to provide public services to the elderly, a community canteen was opened here with the help of social organizations, where these people can receive their midday meals free of charge. Volunteers also send meals directly to the doors of elderly who are infirm or have mobility issues.(Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
Photos
