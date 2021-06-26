China to improve infrastructure of elderly care, childcare services

Xinhua) 13:47, June 26, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China will further improve the infrastructure conditions of elderly care and childcare services, the country's top economic planner said Friday.

By 2025, more efforts will be made to promote standardization in the construction of facilities, enhance the ability to support those most in need, and increase the supply of inclusive services, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The NDRC, together with two other government bodies, jointly released an implementation plan on boosting senior care and childcare services.

The country will build a standardized home-based elderly care service network in communities, build or renovate state-run senior care service institutions, and support medical institutions to combine elderly care with medical treatments.

China will also build a batch of childcare service institutions, expand the supply of inclusive services, and explore new modes such as shared service platforms for family childcare, said the plan.

China will support couples that wish to have a third child. Implementing the policy and its relevant supporting measures will help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages.

