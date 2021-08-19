Town in Shanghai builds mutual-assistance elderly care facilities to improve the lives of senior residents

People's Daily Online) 13:10, August 19, 2021

By turning collectively owned houses in rural areas and villagers’ idle houses into elderly care facilities, Zhuanghang town in the Fengxian district of east China’s Shanghai has provided an elderly care option that features mutual assistance for senior citizens.

Senior people have meal in an elderly care facility. (Photo/Xinhua)

These government-managed facilities with social sponsorship are operated by village committees, and offer a great place for the seniors to enjoy their twilight years.

Government-subsidized canteens in these facilities provide cheap meals for the seniors, who just need to pay 3 yuan for a full meal with one meat dish and one vegetable dish. In some villages, relevant personnel also deliver meals directly to the homes of elderly people with mobility difficulties.

Senior people take part in an activity at an elderly care facility. (Photo/Xinhua)

Meanwhile, each village in the town has built communal facilities for elderly residents to engage in physical exercises. For example, Luqiao village is home to eight fitness sites, six mini parks, and several footpaths.

Senior people watch performance at an elderly care facility. (Photo/Xinhua)

Senior residents can also make handicrafts with homespun fabric, an intangible cultural heritage item in Shanghai, which are then given to the village culture center in the town to display to the public.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)