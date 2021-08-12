China has over 8 mln elderly care beds in 2020: white paper

Xinhua) 13:05, August 12, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- As of 2020, there were 38,000 care institutions and 280,000 community care facilities for the elderly across China, with a total of 8.2 million beds, according to a white paper released Thursday.

As of 2020, 30.6 million elderly people enjoyed old-age allowances, 810,000 enjoyed nursing subsidies, and 235,000 enjoyed service subsidies in China.

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)