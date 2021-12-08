Chinese spokesperson questions U.S. qualification of holding democracy summit

Xinhua) 08:43, December 08, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday questioned the qualification of the United States that disregards democracy to hold a summit on democracy.

He said that the United States had failed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic despite having the most abundant medical resources and the most advanced medical technologies.

"The United States has registered over 800,000 deaths and 50 million COVID-19 infections, more than any other country in the world. This amounts to a human rights tragedy. Is this how the U.S. upholds democracy?" Zhao asked.

"In U.S. society, racism is deeply entrenched, white supremacy is rampant, and ethnic equality remains beyond reach. Is this how the U.S. upholds democracy?" he continued.

Zhao pointed out that, since 2001, wars and military operations launched by the United States in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria and other countries have killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced tens of millions.

"The American democracy does not fit in other countries and the U.S. is notorious for launching 'color revolution'. Is this how the U.S. upholds democracy?" the spokesperson said.

He noted that relevant polls and reports show that 45 percent of Americans think democracy is not functioning properly at home, while 52 percent of American young adults believe U.S. democracy is in trouble or failing.

In addition, he said, 81 percent of Americans say there is a serious domestic threat to the future of U.S. democracy, with only 17 percent of Americans saying U.S. democracy is a good example for other countries to follow, while 44 percent of people around the world see the United States as the biggest threat to global democracy.

"Is the United States, a country that disregards democracy, qualified to hold a summit on democracy?" Zhao added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)