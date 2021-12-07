Cartoon: Tragedy of America

(Xinhuanet) 08:30, December 07, 2021

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday released a report on its website titled "The State of Democracy in the United States."

The report said that the U.S. has been a total mess when it comes to COVID response even though it has the best health and medical resources in the world as it claims.

It has the world's highest numbers of over 48 million infections and 770,000 deaths.

