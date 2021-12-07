Home>>
Cartoon: Tragedy of America
(Xinhuanet) 08:30, December 07, 2021
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday released a report on its website titled "The State of Democracy in the United States."
The report said that the U.S. has been a total mess when it comes to COVID response even though it has the best health and medical resources in the world as it claims.
It has the world's highest numbers of over 48 million infections and 770,000 deaths.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scholar criticizes US 'democracy summit'
- Virtual democracy summit about international trade: Bill Brown
- America no longer "shining city on a hill"
- Virtual democracy summit advances US geostrategic agenda: China
- So-called 'Summit for Democracy' expose U.S.' true face as manipulator and saboteur of democracy: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.