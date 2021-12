We Are China

Scholar criticizes US 'democracy summit'

(People's Daily App) 10:49, December 06, 2021

In this video, Zheng Yongnian, founding director of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, criticizes the US “democracy summit,” calling it performance art.

