Virtual democracy summit about international trade: Bill Brown

(People's Daily App) 09:56, December 06, 2021

An American expat professor of a Chinese university has attacked US President Joe Biden’s upcoming virtual democracy summit as a meeting where countries seek the ability to control international trade.

"Obviously the purpose of this meeting for democracy is as an indirect attack against some countries that they say don’t have democracy," said Bill Brown, a business professor in East China's Xiamen University. "But I think history shows that their main concern is not democracy. It's trade."

The US Army veteran said he could think if of "at least 20 or 30 countries" where the US overthrew the democratic government and replaced it with a military dictatorship.

“Their concern is not democracy but being able to control trade,” Brown said.

(Compiled by Han Xiaomeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)