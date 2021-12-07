Cartoon: U.S. "vetocracy"

(Xinhuanet) 08:28, December 07, 2021

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday released a report on its website titled "The State of Democracy in the United States."

The report said "vetocracy" has defined American political culture, and a vindictive "if I can't, you can't either" mentality has grown prevalent.

"Checks and balances", which were purportedly designed to prevent abuse of power, have become distorted, leading to gridlock in American political practice.

Politicians in Washington, D.C. are preoccupied with securing their own partisan interests and don't care at all about national development.

According to a Pew Research Center report in October 2021 based on a survey of 17 advanced economies, the U.S. is more politically divided than other economies surveyed.

