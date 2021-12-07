Languages

Tuesday, December 07, 2021

Cartoon: America's democracy "emperor's new clothes"

(Xinhua) 08:32, December 07, 2021

The U.S. holding Democracy Summit is like the emperor wearing his "new clothes" -- no clothes/democracy at all, but feels good. -- a quote from Chinese FM spokesperson

