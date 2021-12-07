U.S. "diplomatic boycott" of Beijing Games self-directed political farce: Chinese UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "diplomatic boycott" of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by the United States is a self-directed political farce, said a spokesperson of the Chinese UN mission on Monday.

"Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are a gathering for all winter sports athletes and fans around the world. It is they that should be in the spotlight. The success of the games does not rely on the attendance of a handful of countries' government officials," said the unnamed spokesperson in a statement.

"As the host country, China is ready for the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, open to all athletes and guests. As for those who say they don't want to come, the answer is that whether you come or not, the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are there, and will be a success," said the statement.

The U.S. government's decision reflects its Cold War mentality. The United States just wants to politicize sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation. This approach will find no support and is doomed to fail, said the statement.

