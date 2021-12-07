Home>>
Xi's words resonate with China's youth
(People's Daily App) 09:50, December 07, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the growth of young people. He expressed his expectations of young Chinese when visiting universities across China. Xi's words also resonate with China's youth.
(Lyv Xingke and Kong Shiyao contributed to the translated subtitles)
