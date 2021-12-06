Xi Jinping on university moral education

Xinhua) 15:04, December 06, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- In Chinese universities, there is one aspect of work considered to be very important -- the ideological and political work.

Five years ago, at a national conference on university ideological and political work, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed always placing moral education at the center.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on multiple occasions stressed the importance of education on virtue and morality, as well as the ideological and political work in schools.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard:

-- Courses on political philosophy are fundamental to building strong moral character. Young people are at a crucial stage of life. Like flowers in budding which need to be watered, they should be carefully guided and educated when they grow up.

-- The fundamental role of universities is to cultivate students with good values and moral integrity.

-- A person cannot succeed without virtues, and the key to educating people is to foster virtue. This is the dialectic of talent cultivation.

-- Teachers of political philosophy should help their students sow the seeds of the true, the good and the beautiful, and guide them to tie their shoelaces properly before embarking on their journey of life.

-- Our Party is committed to keep cultivating capable people who support the leadership of the CPC and our socialist system and are determined to devote themselves to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. We must take a clear stance on this matter of principle.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)