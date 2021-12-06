Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on work related to religious affairs

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a national conference on work related to religious affairs in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A national conference on work related to religious affairs was held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized developing religions in the Chinese context and providing active guidance for the adaptation of religions to socialist society.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- It is imperative to uphold the principle of developing religions in the Chinese context.

-- The Party's policy on freedom of religious belief should be fully and faithfully implemented.

Chinese President Xi Jinping conducts field research on the religious affairs at the Puning Temple during an inspection tour of Chengde in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

-- Religious groups stand as a bridge and a bond connecting the Party and the government with people from religious circles and the vast religious believers.

-- Efforts should be made to keep enhancing the recognition of the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics among religious personages and believers.

-- Religious personages and believers should be guided to cultivate core socialist values and put them into practice and promote Chinese culture.

-- Religious activities should be carried out within the scope stipulated by laws and regulations, and should not impair the health of citizens, offend public order and good morals, interfere with educational, judicial and administrative affairs as well as social life.

