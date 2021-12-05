Xi's remarks on strengthening cooperation between China, LAC countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the third Ministers' Meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum) via video link, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the third Ministers' Meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC Forum) via video link on Friday, calling for adding momentum to cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries.

On various occasions, Xi has reiterated the significance of cooperation between the two sides and urged concerted efforts to strengthen their cooperation. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Dec. 3, 2021

"History teaches us that peaceful development, equity and justice, and win-win cooperation represent the right way forward. China and LAC countries are all developing countries. We are comprehensive cooperative partners of equality, mutual benefit and common development, and our shared aspiration for independence, development and rejuvenation has brought us closer together," Xi said at the third Ministers' Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum.

He called on the two sides to jointly draw up a blueprint for China-LAC relations, add momentum to China-LAC cooperation, and make new contributions to the well-being of their peoples and to the cause of human progress.

Sept. 18, 2021

China attaches great importance to developing relations with CELAC, and supports CELAC in coordinating regional countries to carry out cooperation and cope with challenges, Xi said in a video speech delivered to the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the CELAC.

"In July 2014, the leaders of regional countries and I jointly announced the establishment of the Forum of China and CELAC, which has developed a new way for the comprehensive cooperation between China and Latin America," said Xi.

Nov. 14, 2019

China will pursue closer cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean in various areas and build a China-LAC community with a shared future and common progress, Xi said at the 11th summit of BRICS.

Jan. 22, 2018

In a congratulatory message to the second Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum held in Chile, Xi said "we need to draw a new blueprint for our joint effort under the Belt and Road Initiative and open a path of cooperation across the Pacific Ocean that will better connect the richly endowed lands of China and Latin America and usher in a new era of China-LAC relations."

