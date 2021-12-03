Xi, Thongloun jointly witness opening of China-Laos railway

Xinhua) 16:51, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, and jointly witnessed the opening of the China-Laos railway via video link on Friday.

