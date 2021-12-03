Lao PM attends ceremony praying for smooth operation of China-Laos Railway

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh attends a traditional Lao ceremony praying for the smooth operation of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Dec. 2, 2021.

VIENTIANE, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh attended a traditional Lao ceremony Thursday in the country's capital Vientiane, praying for the smooth operation of the China-Laos Railway.

The China-Laos railway, with a length of 1,035 km and connecting Kunming of southwest China's Yunnan Province and Vientiane, is scheduled to start operation on Friday.

The ceremony, known as Beuk Sokxayamoungkhoun in Laos, is an important religious activity in the Lao tradition. People believe that the ritual will ward off bad things and bring good luck.

Thursday also marks the 46th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic. Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith has addressed the nation on the occasion, highlighting the successful construction of the railway and other major achievements in the country's infrastructure development.

The construction of the China-Laos railway started in December 2016. The electrified passenger and cargo railway is built with the full application of Chinese management and technical standards.

