All China-Laos Railway stations in Laos conclude debut shows

Xinhua) 10:27, November 13, 2021

VIENTIANE, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- All the 10 China-Laos railway stations in Laos have concluded their debut shows, the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) told Xinhua on Friday.

According to the LCRC, a joint venture based in Lao capital Vientiane in charge of the construction and operation of the railway, the last station in Luang Prabang, some 220 km north of Vientiane, built by China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd. (CRCG), completed its outer facade decoration on Wednesday.

The Luang Prabang Station, the second largest station after the Vientiane Station, consists of two platforms with four track lines.

With abundant experiences of station construction in China, the CRCG engineers combined the classic Chinese architecture's door style with elements of Lao national flower of Dok Champa in the design and building of the station's door posts, door beams and facade, reflecting the aesthetic culture of the two countries.

The China-Laos Railway is a docking project between China's Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

The electrified passenger and cargo railway is built with the full application of Chinese management and technical standards. The construction of the project started in December 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic in December 2021.

