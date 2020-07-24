China-Laos satellite joint venture, Lao ministry partner to broadcast school programs

The Research Institute for Education Science under the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports has agreed with Lao Asia Pacific Satellite Co. Ltd. (LAOSAT), a China-Laos joint venture, to transmit programs for schools via Lao National TV Channel 8 with broadcasts expected to begin on Sept. 1.

An agreement signing ceremony was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday between Director General of the Research Institute for Education Science Onkeo Nouannavong and LAOSAT representative, the latter told Xinhua on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director General of the Research Institute for Education Science Sisanh Pongnathy said the institute and LAOSAT conducted trial broadcasts in May this year for teaching primary and secondary school students during the COVID-19 outbreak and they were looking forward to officially broadcasting in September.

"Education via online learning platforms, through the distribution of televised and digital educational content and the delivery of learning materials in remote areas is very important for education promotion," he said.

The educational programs cover topics such as Lao and English language and maths for primary schools, as well as maths, physics, biology, chemistry and English for secondary schools. The programs will be televised on a daily basis, the LAOSAT told Xinhua Friday.

The broadcast of school programs on TV, radio, and government online social media pages were originally designed to engage primary students in Laos during the recent school shutdown.

According to the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports, the ministry began to produce online study programs on March 23 for key subjects after the government ordered all schools and tertiary institutions to close temporarily from March 19 in an attempt to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

The LAOSAT, based in Vientiane and authorized by the Lao government to operate and manage the telecommunication satellite and related assets of "LAOSAT-1," has been a successful example of high-tech cooperation between China and Laos.

It carries out satellite telecommunications, satellite TV and broadband internet services in Laos and the region of Indo-China Peninsula.