Unremitting fight against HIV/AIDS | Stories shared by Xi Jinping
(Xinhua) 10:08, December 02, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Since China detected its first AIDS case in 1985, the country has been vigorously fighting HIV/AIDS for years. President Xi Jinping stressed that the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS is the obligatory responsibility of the Party and the government.
