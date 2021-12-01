Xi's explanation on CPC landmark resolution to be published in Party journal

Xinhua) December 01, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The explanatory address delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past century will be published Wednesday in Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the address to the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The CPC Central Committee considers it important in both a practical and historical sense to have a comprehensive review of the Party's major achievements and historical experience over the past century as we celebrate its centenary, Xi noted in the explanation.

This review will help build a broader consensus and stronger unity in will and action among all Party members and rally and lead Chinese people of all ethnic groups in achieving new and great success in building socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Xi said.

The Party has gone through an extraordinary journey over the past century, Xi said, stressing the need to review the Party history and understand the underlying dynamics of its development so as to prepare for the future with greater confidence.

Xi made clear the requirements raised by the CPC Central Committee for the review of the Party's major achievements and historical experience over the past century, including following the methodology of dialectical and historical materialism, maintaining a rational outlook on Party history, and taking a clear-cut stance against historical nihilism.

Xi pointed out three priorities set by the CPC Central Committee on drafting the resolution. He also explained the drafting process, the general framework and main content of the document.

