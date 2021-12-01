Languages

World AIDS Day marked across China

(Xinhua) 14:36, December 01, 2021
December 1st marks the World AIDS Day. Various activities are held across China on this occasion to inform people of the risks and transmission of HIV/AIDS as well as related knowledge of prevention and control. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

