Xi pledges unswerving determination to support multilateralism

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's determination to support multilateralism will not change, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum.

"Multilateralism is essentially about having international affairs managed by all parties through consultation and the future of the world decided by all countries working together," he said.

Xi called for upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN charter, and promoting humanity's common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom.

Noting that this year marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi said one important piece of historical experience gained from the CPC's endeavors over the past century is to maintain a global vision and bear in mind the future of humanity.

In terms of global governance, Xi said it is important that we keep to the overall direction of advancing democracy in international relations, increase the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs, and steer the global governance system toward greater justice and equity.

Not long ago, Xi proposed a Global Development Initiative, which is aimed at speeding up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and building a global community of development with a shared future.

"I hope more will take an active part in the Initiative," he said, calling for focusing on action and following through the global cooperation agenda.

"It is important that we stay committed to development as a priority, advance cooperation on poverty alleviation, COVID response and vaccines, development financing, green transition and connectivity, and usher global development into a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth," he said.

China will firmly stand by the core values and basic principles of multilateralism, pursue mutual benefit, seek common ground while shelving differences, uphold fairness and justice, and promote development through cooperation, Xi said.

