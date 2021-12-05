Xi's remarks draw blueprint for China-Laos relations

December 05, 2021

An electric multiple unit (EMU) train of the China-Laos Railway crosses a major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, attended the opening ceremony of the China-Laos Railway with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president via video link Friday.

The railway, a flagship project of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, will serve as an effective channel facilitating greater cooperation, economic and trade flow, balanced development, and cultural exchanges.

The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks on China-Laos relations.

An electric multiple unit (EMU) train of the China-Laos Railway arrives at Yuxi Railway Station in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Dec. 3, 2021

Addressing the opening ceremony of the China-Laos Railway via video link, Xi said that with the railway, the mountain from Kunming to Vientiane is no longer high and the road no longer long.

Xi called on both sides to make persistent efforts, maintain and operate the railway well, develop and construct well the areas along the line, and create a golden line for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The future of China-Laos friendship lies in the youth, and interconnection is rooted in people-to-people communication, Xi said. "China is willing to cultivate more talent for the road of China-Laos friendship."

A student from the China-Laos Friendship Nongping Primary School is seen on the Lane Xang EMU train of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by Alan Liu/Xinhua)

April 25, 2021

In his congratulatory message over the 60th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic ties between China and Laos, Xi said since the two sides established diplomatic relationship 60 years ago, China and Laos have maintained mutual understanding and enjoyed sincere exchanges, with both sides sticking to the practice and promotion of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

That has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, set up a model for inter-state relations, and made positive contributions to pushing ahead the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Students receiving Panda Packs from the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation pose for a group photo at Ban Nongveng Primary School in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 25, 2020. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Jan. 21, 2021

In a telephone conversation with Thongloun, Xi said the China-Laos relationship is now at its historical best, adding that the two sides should steadily advance the construction of such large projects as the China-Laos Economic Corridor and the China-Laos Railway, and push for more achievements in bilateral Belt and Road cooperation.

Xi also called for concerted efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as culture, youth and tourism, and continuously enrich the cultural content of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

A staff member unloads China-aided medical supplies at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

Jan. 15, 2020

In his congratulatory message to Thongloun on his election as the general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Xi said China and Laos are friendly socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, adding that bilateral relations have continuously deepened and developed thanks to the careful cultivation and strong promotion of successive generations of leaders of the two parties and countries, continuously creating benefits for both countries and their people.

He also suggested that the two sides make concerted efforts to carry forward their traditional friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation, promote their socialist causes, and push forward the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future, so as to make positive contributions to safeguarding regional peace, stability, prosperity and development.

