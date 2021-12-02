Home>>
Xi extends condolences to Cambodian king over death of Prince Ranariddh
(Xinhua) 09:09, December 02, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni over the death of Prince Norodom Ranariddh.
In the message, Xi said Prince Ranariddh was an important member of the Cambodian Royal Family and a close friend of the Chinese people, and had made positive contributions to promoting the development of China-Cambodia relations.
Xi added that he attaches great importance to consolidating and carrying forward the traditional friendship between China and Cambodia, and is ready to work with Sihamoni to continuously deepen the friendship between the two nations, and achieve sustained progress in the building of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.
