Splendid future: the land of dreams
(People's Daily Online) 17:21, December 03, 2021
The Belt and Road is not about cold steels and concrete. Every project carried out along its routes comes with kindness, caring and warmth, and reflects a sense of social responsibility of the Chinese constructors. Belt and Road projects not only drive local economy and industrial development, but also creates job opportunities for local communities, creating a brighter future for them. Let’s unfold the stories behind these projects in Episode 5 of Building Belt and Road for Win-win Development.
