Splendid future: the land of dreams

People's Daily Online) 17:21, December 03, 2021

The Belt and Road is not about cold steels and concrete. Every project carried out along its routes comes with kindness, caring and warmth, and reflects a sense of social responsibility of the Chinese constructors. Belt and Road projects not only drive local economy and industrial development, but also creates job opportunities for local communities, creating a brighter future for them. Let’s unfold the stories behind these projects in Episode 5 of Building Belt and Road for Win-win Development.

Related:

Vital links: drawing up a blueprint for BRI cooperation and development

Faraway home: road to the future

A road to connectivity: build a bridge of friendship together

A shared future: our story of fighting against the pandemic

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)