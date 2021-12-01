A shared future: our story of fighting against the pandemic
COVID-19 has been ravaging the world over the past two years. To defeat the virus calls for joint efforts from all countries around the world. The going is difficult when we stand alone, and becomes easier when we get together. China has set a good example of anti-pandemic cooperation. Its enterprises doing businesses overseas are also going all out to help local communities tide over the current difficulty, from implementing super strict control measures to offering medical materials for local schools, communities, and construction sites. Check out this episode of the series for more stories.
