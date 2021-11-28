Home>>
Guinea-Bissau joins Belt and Road Initiative
(Xinhua) 09:49, November 28, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Guinea-Bissau have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), making the African nation the latest member of BRI, according to the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner.
The MOU was signed on Nov. 22 by Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce and Suzi Carla Barbosa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, the commission said in a statement.
To date, China has signed more than 200 BRI cooperation documents with 142 countries and 32 international organizations.
