A road to connectivity: build a bridge of friendship together
“What would the outside world be like?”
This is a question that has popped up a million times in the minds of those who live in remote or isolated areas across the world.
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is giving them an answer.
The Chinese have always said: “If you want to get rich, build roads first.” And that’s why connectivity is a priority for the BRI. At present, a number of BRI connectivity projects are underway, connecting different locations and groups of people in safer and more convenient ways. Check out Episode 3 in our series and learn more about how China is building a brighter future through enhanced connectivity.
Related:
Vital links: drawing up a blueprint for BRI cooperation and development
Faraway home: road to the future
Photos
Related Stories
- BRI contributes to China-Africa anti-pandemic cooperation: white paper
- B&R countries main trading partners of China's Inner Mongolia: customs
- Commentary: High-quality development of BRI good means to tackle turbulence
- Guangdong endeavors to help enterprises go global since inception of BRI
- China's Hunan sees trade growth with Belt and Road countries
- BRI boosts economic exchanges between China, ASEAN
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.